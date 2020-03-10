No changing in PSL's Karachi matches schedule: minister
KARACHI - Pakistan Super League's (PSL) Karachi matches to be held as per the schedule and there are no changes taking place owing to Coronavirus fears in Pakistan, Sindh Information Minister Nasir Hussain Shah on Tuesday.
"The virus is not as deadly as being portrayed. It is not as if someone who contracts cannot recover fully," said the information minister.
The first patient identified here was discharged and his family members were screened and do not have symptoms, he added.
When asked whether spectators should come to watch the PSL matches, he said they are welcome to do so and can come without any fear.
"We will provide sanitisers and there are arrangements for screening as well," he said.
Shah, along with PCB officials and health department officials had conducted a review of the arrangements at the National Stadium, prior to the media briefing.
Matches at the stadium are due to take place from March 12-17.
