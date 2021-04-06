Pakistan opposition alliance on brink of breakup as ANP quits PDM

PESHAWAR – The Awami National Party (ANP) on Tuesday announced parting ways with the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), breaking up the major opposition alliance against the ruling PTI nearly after six months.

ANP senior vice president Ameer Haider Khan Hoti addressing a press conference said that all party leaders have quit from all posts of the PDM.

Irked by show cause notices issued by PDM to the Kyber Pakhtunkhwa-based national party after it supported PPP candidate for Senate opposition leader, Hoti said that the PPP had raised objections over the PDM candidate Azam Nazir Tarar.

Instead of addressing the concerns, the PDM issued notices, causing political damage to the ANP, Hoti said, adding: “We cannot tolerate the personal agenda driven by 2-3 parties”.

Attempts are being made to de-track the PDM and in the situation ANP could not support it anymore, he added.

He said that it was expected from PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman and General-Secretary Shahid Khaqan Abbasi that they would take decisions as the leaders of the alliance, not as the representatives of their parties.

Already PPP has expressed anger over the issuance of show cause notice by the PDM but it has not made any announcement about withdrawing from the alliance.