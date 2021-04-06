Punjab’s top cop orders immediate removal of all SHOs with criminal cases
Web Desk
02:30 PM | 6 Apr, 2021
Punjab’s top cop orders immediate removal of all SHOs with criminal cases
Share

LAHORE – Inspector General of Police Punjab Inam Ghani Monday directed to immediately remove all SHOs with a criminal record.

Ghani, while chairing an important meeting, said the role of the officer in charge of a police station is crucial in implementing reforms and changing typical police culture.

He also ordered the senior field staff to remove all those SHOs who had been awarded three or more major departmental punishments during service.

Intimidating the law enforcement officials, IGP also decided that all personnel from the rank of constable to BS-21 will be liable to be suspended from police service if a criminal case was registered against them. Any official would not be posted till the clearing of the inquiry or by a court, he further warned.

Police reforms? DJ Butt shares how cops verbally ... 08:04 PM | 10 Dec, 2020

LAHORE – Soon after his release on bail Thursday, DJ Butt appeared in a video and criticised Prime Minister Imran ...

According to the sources, Ghani took the stern decision after the Human Resource Management System identified many SHOs serving in force amid facing serious cases.

The IGP then directed the deputy inspector general (IT) to establish new monitoring features to the central database of HRMS for the appointment of all SHOs.

Lahore Police officers barred from taking, ... 03:34 PM | 9 Feb, 2021

LAHORE – The top cop in Punjab capital, Ghulam Mehmood Dogar has directed the police officers not to post any ...

More From This Category
Pakistan holds first ever defence exhibition in ...
04:32 PM | 6 Apr, 2021
ACES MEET 2021-1 – Pakistani, Saudi commanders ...
04:20 PM | 6 Apr, 2021
Punjab suspends school classes till Eidul Fitr
03:30 PM | 6 Apr, 2021
Pakistan expresses grief as death toll in ...
02:55 PM | 6 Apr, 2021
NCOC suspends school classes across Pakistan till ...
12:56 PM | 6 Apr, 2021
Pakistan's first ski resort in Deosai on the cards
12:42 PM | 6 Apr, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Loki – 'God of Mischief' teams up with time cops in the latest trailer
04:27 PM | 6 Apr, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr