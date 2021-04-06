Punjab’s top cop orders immediate removal of all SHOs with criminal cases
Share
LAHORE – Inspector General of Police Punjab Inam Ghani Monday directed to immediately remove all SHOs with a criminal record.
Ghani, while chairing an important meeting, said the role of the officer in charge of a police station is crucial in implementing reforms and changing typical police culture.
He also ordered the senior field staff to remove all those SHOs who had been awarded three or more major departmental punishments during service.
Intimidating the law enforcement officials, IGP also decided that all personnel from the rank of constable to BS-21 will be liable to be suspended from police service if a criminal case was registered against them. Any official would not be posted till the clearing of the inquiry or by a court, he further warned.
Police reforms? DJ Butt shares how cops verbally ... 08:04 PM | 10 Dec, 2020
LAHORE – Soon after his release on bail Thursday, DJ Butt appeared in a video and criticised Prime Minister Imran ...
According to the sources, Ghani took the stern decision after the Human Resource Management System identified many SHOs serving in force amid facing serious cases.
The IGP then directed the deputy inspector general (IT) to establish new monitoring features to the central database of HRMS for the appointment of all SHOs.
Lahore Police officers barred from taking, ... 03:34 PM | 9 Feb, 2021
LAHORE – The top cop in Punjab capital, Ghulam Mehmood Dogar has directed the police officers not to post any ...
- Pakistan holds first ever defence exhibition in Iraq (VIDEO)04:32 PM | 6 Apr, 2021
- Loki – 'God of Mischief' teams up with time cops in the latest ...04:27 PM | 6 Apr, 2021
- ACES MEET 2021-1 – Pakistani, Saudi commanders review multinational ...04:20 PM | 6 Apr, 2021
-
- What is Ramadan? Here’s all you need to know about the sacred ...03:46 PM | 6 Apr, 2021
- Chingariyan — Saba Qamar celebrates her birthday with a new music ...02:09 PM | 6 Apr, 2021
- Hassan Ali and wife Samiya blessed with a baby girl01:48 PM | 6 Apr, 2021
- Nora Fatehi sets temperature soaring in red hot outfit11:39 PM | 5 Apr, 2021
-
- Ramadan 2021 – What breaks a fast and what doesn't09:15 PM | 5 Apr, 2021
- Ramadan 2021 – Best Sehri tips to avoid dehydration06:36 PM | 5 Apr, 2021
- Pakistan’s Faisal Mosque listed among top 50 most beautiful ...08:20 PM | 25 Mar, 2021