Punjab’s top cop orders immediate removal of all SHOs with criminal cases

LAHORE – Inspector General of Police Punjab Inam Ghani Monday directed to immediately remove all SHOs with a criminal record.

Ghani, while chairing an important meeting, said the role of the officer in charge of a police station is crucial in implementing reforms and changing typical police culture.

He also ordered the senior field staff to remove all those SHOs who had been awarded three or more major departmental punishments during service.

Intimidating the law enforcement officials, IGP also decided that all personnel from the rank of constable to BS-21 will be liable to be suspended from police service if a criminal case was registered against them. Any official would not be posted till the clearing of the inquiry or by a court, he further warned.

According to the sources, Ghani took the stern decision after the Human Resource Management System identified many SHOs serving in force amid facing serious cases.

The IGP then directed the deputy inspector general (IT) to establish new monitoring features to the central database of HRMS for the appointment of all SHOs.