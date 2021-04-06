Pakistan expresses grief as death toll in Indonesia floods rises above 150
Share
Pakistan on Tuesday expressed profound grief and sorrow over the loss of 150 lives, missing persons and destruction caused in Indonesia due to floods and landslides.
In a tweet on Tuesday, Foreign Office Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said our thoughts and prayers are with the victims, their families and brotherly people of Indonesia.
We are deeply saddened at the loss of precious lives, missing persons and destruction caused in #Indonesia due to floods and landslides. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims, their families and brotherly people of Indonesia. @Kemlu_RI@PakinIndonesia— Spokesperson 🇵🇰 MoFA (@ForeignOfficePk) April 6, 2021
Rescuers were searching for dozens of people still missing on Tuesday after floods and landslides swept away villages in Indonesia and East Timor, killing at least 150 people and leaving thousands more homeless.
- Pakistan holds first ever defence exhibition in Iraq (VIDEO)04:32 PM | 6 Apr, 2021
- Loki – 'God of Mischief' teams up with time cops in the latest ...04:27 PM | 6 Apr, 2021
- ACES MEET 2021-1 – Pakistani, Saudi commanders review multinational ...04:20 PM | 6 Apr, 2021
-
- What is Ramadan? Here’s all you need to know about the sacred ...03:46 PM | 6 Apr, 2021
- Chingariyan — Saba Qamar celebrates her birthday with a new music ...02:09 PM | 6 Apr, 2021
- Hassan Ali and wife Samiya blessed with a baby girl01:48 PM | 6 Apr, 2021
- Nora Fatehi sets temperature soaring in red hot outfit11:39 PM | 5 Apr, 2021
-
- Ramadan 2021 – What breaks a fast and what doesn't09:15 PM | 5 Apr, 2021
- Ramadan 2021 – Best Sehri tips to avoid dehydration06:36 PM | 5 Apr, 2021
- Pakistan’s Faisal Mosque listed among top 50 most beautiful ...08:20 PM | 25 Mar, 2021