Pakistan expresses grief as death toll in Indonesia floods rises above 150
Web Desk
02:55 PM | 6 Apr, 2021
Pakistan on Tuesday expressed profound grief and sorrow over the loss of 150 lives, missing persons and destruction caused in Indonesia due to floods and landslides.

In a tweet on Tuesday, Foreign Office Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said our thoughts and prayers are with the victims, their families and brotherly people of Indonesia.

Rescuers were searching for dozens of people still missing on Tuesday after floods and landslides swept away villages in Indonesia and East Timor, killing at least 150 people and leaving thousands more homeless.

