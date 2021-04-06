Punjab suspends school classes till Eidul Fitr
Classes 9 to 12 and O/A Levels will be held as per schedule
LAHORE – Punjab Education Minister Dr Murad Raas announced on Tuesday that classes one to eight for all public and private schools in Punjab will remain closed till Eidul Fitr.
He announced the decision in a series of tweets. The provincial education minister's announcement came right after Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood addressed a press conference after holding meeting at the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).
Dr Murad Raas named the cities where schools will remain closed: Lahore, Rawalpindi, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Multan, Bhawalpur, Sialkot, Sargodha, Faisalabad, TT Sindh, Rahim Yar Khan, DG Khan and Sheikhupura.
ANNOUNCEMENT No. 1— Murad Raas (@DrMuradPTI) April 6, 2021
All Public & Private schools Classes 1-8 to remain closed until Eid in Lahore, Rawalpindi, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Multan, Bhawalpur, Sialkot, Sargoda, Faisalabad, TT Singh, RYK, DG Khan and Sheikupura. Decision to be reviewed in 2 weeks.
According to the federal government's decision, the situation will be reviewed in two weeks.
Giving an update for students of classes nine to 12, Dr Murad Raas said schools for these classes would be open only Monday and Thursday, starting from April 19.
ANNOUNCEMENT No. 2— Murad Raas (@DrMuradPTI) April 6, 2021
All Public & Private Schools classes 9-12 will be open only Monday & Thursday starting April 19th, 2021 in Lahore, Rawalpindi, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Multan, Bahawalpur, Sialkot, Sargoda, Faisalabad, TT Singh, RYK, Sheikhupura and DG Khan.
He said that examinations for classes nine to 12 and O/A Levels will be held as per schedule.
ANNOUNCEMENT No. 3— Murad Raas (@DrMuradPTI) April 6, 2021
All Examinations for Classes 9 through 12 and O/A Levels will be conducted as per schedule in Punjab.
