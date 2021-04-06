NCOC to discuss schools closure, Ramadan SOPs today
ISLAMABAD – The National Command and Operation Centre will meet today to decide the closure of educational institutes in Pakistan amid the third Covid-19 wave.
The meeting will be attended by the federal and provincial education and health ministers.
Pakistan’s top monitoring body said the meeting will also review the SOPs for Ramadan in light of the suggestions of religious scholars. The crucial session will be chaired by NCOC Chief Asad Umar.
NCOC special session will be held tomorrow to review the opening of education sector. Ramazan SOPs will also be reviewed in light of input from Ulema.— NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) April 5, 2021
Taking it to Twitter on Sunday, Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mahmood said that a decision will be taken considering the virus situation of the country and after consultation with the health ministry.
Education and Health Ministers will meet at the NCOC Tuesday to decide whether to open or further close educational institutions. The exam situation will also be discussed. Whatever is decided will be a collective decision of the country’s health and education authorities & NCOC— Shafqat Mahmood (@Shafqat_Mahmood) April 4, 2021
Education and Health Ministers will meet at the NCOC Tuesday to decide whether to open or further close educational institutions. The exam situation will also be discussed. The tweet stated.
The Sindh government has also restricted on-campus classes from April 6 for two weeks, citing risks of the spread of the deadly virus.
Sindh suspends physical classes till grade 8 from ... 06:37 PM | 4 Apr, 2021
KARACHI – The Sindh Education Department has announced it will suspend physical classes till grade 8 of all ...
Last month, Pakistan’s nerve centre for Covid closed the educational institutions in virus hotspots of Islamabad, Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa till April 11.
On the other hand, 103 people lost their lives due to the third wave of the novel coronavirus infection while 3,953 fresh cases have reported on Tuesday. The death toll has also surged to 14,924 while the number of confirmed cases stands at 696,184.
