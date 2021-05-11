Kuwait suspends entry for travellers from Pakistan, other countries to stem Covid spread
Web Desk
02:46 PM | 11 May, 2021
Kuwait suspends entry for travellers from Pakistan, other countries to stem Covid spread
Share

KUWAIT – Kuwait has suspended direct commercial flights from Pakistan, Nepal, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka until further notice, state news agency KUNA reported Tuesday.

According to the Kuwait Directorate General for Civil Aviation, the residents of restricted countries must spend 14 days in another country before heading to Kuwait.

The decision has come in line with instructions by the Kuwaiti health authorities, considering the contagion status in such high-hazard countries, the statement added.

The decision taken by the Kuwait authorities does not affect cargo flights from entering the state.

On Wednesday, the United Arab Emirates also imposed a travel ban for Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal, and Sri Lanka starting from May 12 in a bid to stem Covid spread.

UAE imposes travel ban on Pakistan, other ... 02:58 PM | 10 May, 2021

DUBAI – The United Arab Emirates imposed a travel ban for Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal, and Sri Lanka starting ...

According to the announcement from UAE national disaster management authority, flights between the four countries will continue to allow the transport of passengers from the UAE. Adding that, this decision also includes extending the suspension of entry for travelers who were in these countries in the 14-day period prior to arrival in the Gulf state.

Let it be known that Canada, United Kingdom, and Iran have also banned travel from Pakistan, India, and other affected countries.

Pakistan on UK's red-list of travel bans amid ... 03:30 PM | 2 Apr, 2021

LONDON – The United Kingdom has placed Pakistan along with other countries to its red list from April 9 to avoid ...

More From This Category
Ruet body to meet tomorrow for Eid moon sighting
03:35 PM | 11 May, 2021
Walk-in vaccination for people over 40 from ...
02:24 PM | 11 May, 2021
Chickens released as bait in hunt for escaped ...
02:19 PM | 11 May, 2021
Father, son arrested for raping woman in Islamabad
02:03 PM | 11 May, 2021
9 children among 22 Palestinians martyred in ...
01:24 PM | 11 May, 2021
24 Covid-19 patients 'escape' from quarantine in ...
01:01 PM | 11 May, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Lollywood diva Meera Jee turns 44
03:26 PM | 11 May, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr