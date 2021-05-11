Kuwait suspends entry for travellers from Pakistan, other countries to stem Covid spread

KUWAIT – Kuwait has suspended direct commercial flights from Pakistan, Nepal, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka until further notice, state news agency KUNA reported Tuesday.

According to the Kuwait Directorate General for Civil Aviation, the residents of restricted countries must spend 14 days in another country before heading to Kuwait.

الطيران المدني : ايقاف رحلات الطيران التجارية المباشرة مع الدول التالية ( النيبال - باكستان - بنغلاديش - سيرلانكا ) باستثناء رحلات الشحن وذلك حتى اشعار آخر ، ويمنع دخول البلاد للمقيمين القادمين من تلك الدول ما لم يقيموا خارج هذه الدول مدة 14 يوما على الأقل . pic.twitter.com/JzJNXT7PcT — الطيران المدني (@Kuwait_DGCA) May 10, 2021

The decision has come in line with instructions by the Kuwaiti health authorities, considering the contagion status in such high-hazard countries, the statement added.

The decision taken by the Kuwait authorities does not affect cargo flights from entering the state.

On Wednesday, the United Arab Emirates also imposed a travel ban for Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal, and Sri Lanka starting from May 12 in a bid to stem Covid spread.

According to the announcement from UAE national disaster management authority, flights between the four countries will continue to allow the transport of passengers from the UAE. Adding that, this decision also includes extending the suspension of entry for travelers who were in these countries in the 14-day period prior to arrival in the Gulf state.

Let it be known that Canada, United Kingdom, and Iran have also banned travel from Pakistan, India, and other affected countries.