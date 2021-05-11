Ruet body to meet tomorrow for Eid moon sighting
Share
PESHAWAR– The central ruet committee will hold a meeting in the federal capital on May 12 for the sighting of Eid moon as it is likely to be joined by the local unofficial ruet committee headed by Mufti Shahabuddin Popalzai for the first time.
The unofficial ruet committee will also hold a meeting in Peshawar on May 12. Mufti Shahabuddin Popalzai in this regard has summoned a meeting at Qasim Ali Khan Mosque in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa capital.
The meeting will convene in parallel with the meeting of the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee that will be presided over by newly appointed Chairman Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad in the federal capital.
Every year, the administration of Masjid Qasim Khan summons different meetings for the sighting of the moons of Ramadan and Shawwal and announces independent decisions, which are often in contradiction to the national or official announcements.
Fawad Chaudhry predicts Eidul Fitr date as per ... 01:15 PM | 9 May, 2021
ISLAMABAD – Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry Sunday predicted that Eidul Fitr to ...
However, the Qasim Khan mosque had observed Ramadan this year with the rest of the country. In an attempt to ensure that Eidul Fitr is celebrated the same day Ruet-i-Hilal Committee members have started approaching and persuading clerics from all schools of thought who had publicly opposed the announcement related to moon sighting by the national body in the past.
PMD reveals date for Eidul Fitr in Pakistan 03:14 PM | 5 May, 2021
KARACHI – The Pakistan Meteorological Department Wednesday predicted that Eidul Fitr 2021, is expected to fall on ...
- Ruet body to meet tomorrow for Eid moon sighting03:35 PM | 11 May, 2021
-
- Kuwait suspends entry for travellers from Pakistan, other countries ...02:46 PM | 11 May, 2021
-
- Walk-in vaccination for people over 40 from tomorrow: Asad Umar02:24 PM | 11 May, 2021
-
- Salman Khan's sisters contract coronavirus09:40 PM | 10 May, 2021
- Mahira Khan’s son believes she should win an Oscar for Maula Jatt09:05 PM | 10 May, 2021
- Top cricketers who married athletes09:20 PM | 8 May, 2021
- 10 Tips for Success during the Last Ashra of Ramadan08:26 PM | 7 May, 2021
- Stars who have insured their body parts07:06 PM | 4 May, 2021
- Best-dressed Stars at Oscars Red Carpet 202105:52 PM | 2 May, 2021