Ruet body to meet tomorrow for Eid moon sighting

PESHAWAR– The central ruet committee will hold a meeting in the federal capital on May 12 for the sighting of Eid moon as it is likely to be joined by the local unofficial ruet committee headed by Mufti Shahabuddin Popalzai for the first time.

The unofficial ruet committee will also hold a meeting in Peshawar on May 12. Mufti Shahabuddin Popalzai in this regard has summoned a meeting at Qasim Ali Khan Mosque in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa capital.

The meeting will convene in parallel with the meeting of the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee that will be presided over by newly appointed Chairman Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad in the federal capital.

Every year, the administration of Masjid Qasim Khan summons different meetings for the sighting of the moons of Ramadan and Shawwal and announces independent decisions, which are often in contradiction to the national or official announcements.

However, the Qasim Khan mosque had observed Ramadan this year with the rest of the country. In an attempt to ensure that Eidul Fitr is celebrated the same day Ruet-i-Hilal Committee members have started approaching and persuading clerics from all schools of thought who had publicly opposed the announcement related to moon sighting by the national body in the past.