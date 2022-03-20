PM Imran announces pardon for ‘rebel’ lawmakers ahead of no-trust move
03:24 PM | 20 Mar, 2022
MARDAN – Prime Minister Imran Khan urged dissent lawmakers to come back to the party's fold, saying he was ready to forgive them.

Addressing a public rally during his day-long visit to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s (KP) Malakand district, said “I will forgive those MNAs who have committed mistakes as I am like a father to the political party who will forgive mistakes of his children.”

The premier said stepping down from the government will be a better option instead of being in power by looting public money and selling the conscience amid 'horse-trading'.

Everyone is aware of your wrongdoings and if you leave the party at this stage, the masses will not spare you for horse-trading, he warned dozens of MNAs who surfaced at Sindh House.

Akin to the series of his rallies, PM fired a fresh salvo at the united opposition. Khan said he has ‘good news’ to share with the masses as Zardari, Shehbaz and Fazl will bite the dust for plotting failed conspiracy using ill-gotten money.

Taking a jibe at the leader of the opposition in NA Shehbaz Sharif, he said the latter ‘polished’ boots when he saw a white man in a suit. Comparing himself with opposition, he said “I was a free man when I read the kalma, I took an oath that I will not bow before anyone but Allah SWT”.

During his speech, Khan clarified that he said ‘absolutely not’ to the EU envoys who sought Pakistan’s support against Moscow in the conflict as they broke protocol by making the request.

Khan also accused the opposition of trying to serve western interests however he mentioned that the days of ‘Changa Manga’ politics are long gone.

