NA session on no-confidence motion called on March 25
Web Desk
02:54 PM | 20 Mar, 2022
Source: Radio Pakistan
ISLAMABAD – National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser has summoned the awaited assembly session on March 25 to take up the no-confidence motion submitted by the PDM alliance against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

A notification issued from the NA Secretariat said the 41st session of the current National Assembly will convene at 11 am on Friday.

The session was summoned after the opposition made the requisition for it under Article 54 of the Constitution along with the submission of the no-confidence motion against the prime minister on March 8.

As per the rules, the speaker has a maximum time of two weeks to summon a meeting once a session of the National Assembly has been requisitioned with signatures of at least 25 per cent of the members.

More to follow…

