Shehbaz, Bilawal threaten to disrupt OIC conference if govt delays vote on no-trust motion

ISLAMABAD – The opposition political parties trying to oust Prime Minister Imran Khan have warned that they will disrupt the upcoming OIC conference in the federal capital if the government delays vote on the no-confidence motion against the premier.

Pakistan is scheduled to host an Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) conference in Islamabad on March 22-23.

Addressing a press conference in the federal capital on Saturday, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif and Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said they would not tolerate any delay in the vote on the no-confidence motion against the prime minister.

"We want Monday's session to begin with the no-confidence motion. If it is not summoned by Monday, we will stage a sit-in in the house... we will then see how you can host the OIC conference," Bilawal said at a joint press conference after a meeting of the opposition leaders at Shehbaz Sharif's residence in Islamabad.

لائیو: اسلام آباد میں اپوزیشن رہنماؤں کی ملاقات کے بعد ہونے والی مشترکہ میڈیا بریفنگ@BBhuttoZardari https://t.co/mW3uzqZkAL — PPP (@MediaCellPPP) March 19, 2022

The PPP chairman urged National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser not to become a "PTI worker" and think about Pakistan and the OIC conference. "If the speaker doesn't change his undemocratic attitude, I will convince the entire opposition... we want the OIC conference to go smoothly but it appears the government doesn't want this," he said.

Bilawal said the government did not want the opposition to remain peaceful, as it first attacked Parliament Lodges and then attacked Sindh House in the federal capital.

"Imran Khan, after seeing his defeat, has started taking these undemocratic measures... I want to congratulate the masses as Imran Khan has lost the majority and his rule is over," he said.

Speaking on the occasion, Shehbaz said the attack on Sindh House was in fact an attack on Pakistan. "All this is happening on the direction of Imran Niazi... one who is confident about winning never fights... Imran Khan is ready to cross all limits to save his government," he said.

The PML-N leader said the opposition will only use constitutional means to make their no-trust motion successful, adding that PTI allies have turned their backs on the government.

"They (government allies) are saying there is no horse-trading taking place and dissident PTI lawmakers are finding it difficult to face people in their constituencies because of their government’s incompetence," he said.

The leader of opposition in the National Assembly said the speaker's name would not be mentioned positively in the history books and he would not be able to refer to people in his own constituency if he continues to attend PTI meetings and favour the ruling party.

JUI-F chief Fazlur Rehman, who is also president of the Pakistan Democratic Alliance (PDM), said that PM Imran was using ‘vulgar language’ during his public gatherings.

"When the members were being transported via a plane [to support the government] then the act was called the voice of conscience but now when the same members are voting against the government, they are being called mules," he added.

Fazl said that not even a filthy person can use the vulgar language being used in political gatherings these days. "Our destination is near... we will take this illegitimate and incompetent government to its end," he said.