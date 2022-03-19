Pakistani players on cloud nine after receiving ICC trophies
Share
LAHORE – Top Pakistani players including all format captain Babar Azam, wicket-keeper Mohammad Rizwan, and young quick Shaheen Shah Afridi have received their trophies from the International Cricket Council (ICC).
The top cricket governing body picked the Pakistani trio for its exceptional achievements in 2021. It is for the first time in history that Men in Green received three prestigious ICC awards including ICC ODI Cricketer of the Year, ICC T20I Cricketer of the Year, and ICC Men’s Cricketer of the Year.
Skipper Babar Azam received the sparkling honor after being named ICC Men's ODI Cricketer of 2021. Shaheen Afridi received the Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy for ICC Men's Cricketer of 2021, and wicket-keeper batsman Rizwan got the trophy for ICC Men's T20I Cricketer of 2021.
The trio shared the impressive moments with their fans on social media and expressed resolve to stay consistent and win many more honors in the coming days.
It's here finally! 🥇 pic.twitter.com/IKkc3bx27t— Babar Azam (@babarazam258) March 19, 2022
Such an honour to hold this prestigious trophy representing Pakistan. Congratulations to Kaptaan @babarazam258 and @iMRizwanPak as well for their respective awards. It will definitely push us to do even better. ✌️ pic.twitter.com/PeIbvpnA88— Shaheen Shah Afridi (@iShaheenAfridi) March 19, 2022
Samajhta hai tu Raaz hai zindagi?— Muhammad Rizwan (@iMRizwanPak) March 19, 2022
Faqat Zauqe Parwaaz hai zindagi
Congratulations to Kaptaan @babarazam258, ICC Men's ODI Cricketer of the year, and @iShaheenAfridi for his prestigious Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy for ICC Men's Cricketer of the Year.
Onwards & upwards, inshaAllah pic.twitter.com/ye6h17h3g8
Pakistani cricketers ruled the year 2021 across all formats of cricket. Babar led unit was the only unbeaten squad in the group stage of ICC T20 World Cup 2021.
PAKvAUS: Babar, Rizwan’s tons help Pakistan ... 06:11 PM | 16 Mar, 2022
KARACHI – Pakistani skipper Babar Azam displayed top skills as he scored 196 as Men in Green pull off an ...
- Drinking water importance for lactating animals08:16 AM | 19 Mar, 2022
- Advantages and Disadvantages of Fertilizer Broadcasting06:37 AM | 16 Mar, 2022
- Cattle lumpy skin disease and identification09:52 PM | 11 Mar, 2022
- Russia-Ukraine conflict affects fertilizer prices11:28 PM | 6 Mar, 2022
- How Mari culture/ marine farming can help to meet the world food need?08:47 PM | 3 Mar, 2022
- Pakistani players on cloud nine after receiving ICC trophies08:52 PM | 19 Mar, 2022
- Shehbaz, Bilawal threaten to disrupt OIC conference if govt delays ...08:26 PM | 19 Mar, 2022
- PM Imran expects ‘rebel’ lawmakers to return as ‘politics of ...07:51 PM | 19 Mar, 2022
- Final of 1st President of Pakistan National Open Polo C’ship in ...07:33 PM | 19 Mar, 2022
- Tower 21 Polo Super League: Remington Stars triumphant07:31 PM | 19 Mar, 2022
- Ayesh Fatima: Meet the 7-year-old Pakistani girl who broke CCNA's ...04:06 PM | 19 Mar, 2022
- 'Peela Rung' Challenge – Hania Aamir invites fans to show off their ...06:25 PM | 19 Mar, 2022
- Pakistan's Ministry of Religious Affairs proposes ban on game shows ...05:15 PM | 19 Mar, 2022
- International Women's Day - Pakistani women who made a mark globally!09:55 PM | 8 Mar, 2022
- ‘Hybrid regime’: Pakistan among worst nations on EIU's Democracy ...01:22 PM | 12 Feb, 2022
- Who has scored most runs in Pakistan Super League? Here’s list of ...01:52 PM | 15 Jan, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in world's most powerful passport list in ...11:27 AM | 13 Jan, 2022