Pakistani players on cloud nine after receiving ICC trophies

LAHORE – Top Pakistani players including all format captain Babar Azam, wicket-keeper Mohammad Rizwan, and young quick Shaheen Shah Afridi have received their trophies from the International Cricket Council (ICC).

The top cricket governing body picked the Pakistani trio for its exceptional achievements in 2021. It is for the first time in history that Men in Green received three prestigious ICC awards including ICC ODI Cricketer of the Year, ICC T20I Cricketer of the Year, and ICC Men’s Cricketer of the Year.

Skipper Babar Azam received the sparkling honor after being named ICC Men's ODI Cricketer of 2021. Shaheen Afridi received the Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy for ICC Men's Cricketer of 2021, and wicket-keeper batsman Rizwan got the trophy for ICC Men's T20I Cricketer of 2021.

The trio shared the impressive moments with their fans on social media and expressed resolve to stay consistent and win many more honors in the coming days.

Such an honour to hold this prestigious trophy representing Pakistan. Congratulations to Kaptaan @babarazam258 and @iMRizwanPak as well for their respective awards. It will definitely push us to do even better. ✌️ pic.twitter.com/PeIbvpnA88 — Shaheen Shah Afridi (@iShaheenAfridi) March 19, 2022

Samajhta hai tu Raaz hai zindagi?

Faqat Zauqe Parwaaz hai zindagi



Congratulations to Kaptaan @babarazam258, ICC Men's ODI Cricketer of the year, and @iShaheenAfridi for his prestigious Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy for ICC Men's Cricketer of the Year.



Onwards & upwards, inshaAllah pic.twitter.com/ye6h17h3g8 — Muhammad Rizwan (@iMRizwanPak) March 19, 2022

Pakistani cricketers ruled the year 2021 across all formats of cricket. Babar led unit was the only unbeaten squad in the group stage of ICC T20 World Cup 2021.