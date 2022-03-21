Pakistan women win first ICC World Cup match since 2009
LAHORE – Pakistan women cricket team on Monday defeated West Indies by eight wickets at Seddon Park, registering first win in the ICC Women’s World Cup since 2009.
Team Pakistan chased down the modest target of 89 runs by losing only two wickets.
In the rain-affected game, Pakistani bowlers displayed impressive performance with Nida Dar’s stunning four-fers. She gave only 10 runs in her four overs and grabbed four wickets.
Only three West Indies players were able to cross the double digit with Deandra Dottin as top scorer who made 27 runs.
First WC win for Pakistan Women since 2009- and captain @maroof_bismah has been witness to both!— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) March 21, 2022
Congratulations, team! 👏🏼🇵🇰#BackOurGirls | #CWC22 | #WIvPAK pic.twitter.com/QXQopHNHmj
From Pakistan side, Muneeba Ali smashed powerful 37 before Captain Bismah Maroof and Omaima Sohail built a partnership of 33 runs, breaking Pakistan’s 18 game losing streak.
Pakistan women last won a World Cup match against the same rival team back in the 2009 edition.
