England’s Eoin Morgan announces retirement from international cricket
Share
LONDON – England's World Cup-winning skipper Eoin Morgan says he’s hanging his boots as it hasn't been an easy decision but he believes now is the right time to do so.
Morgan led the English team to victory at the 2019 World Cup and took them to the top of the one-day and Twenty20 rankings.
The left-handed batsman, who was appointed captain of the T20 squad in 2012 and one-day side in 2014, was struggling with fitness and other issues these days.
He was under scrutiny after a major collapse while Jos Buttler is expected to take the role, with an announcement set to be made later in the week.
Morgan was earlier known as the leading run-scorer in one-day and T20 cricket with 6,957 and 2,458 runs respectively. His tally of 225 ODIs and 115 T20s is also an England record. The 35-year-old is the only English player to have won both limited-overs World Cups.
You’ve changed English cricket forever.— England Cricket (@englandcricket) June 28, 2022
An innovator 🏏 A motivator 💪 A champion 🏆
Your legacy will live on...#ThankYouMorgs ❤️ pic.twitter.com/a32SSvCDXI
He issued a statement, saying "To call time on what has been without doubt the most enjoyable and rewarding chapter of my career hasn't been an easy decision, but I believe now is the right time to do so, both for me, personally, and for both England white-ball sides I have led to this point.
Morgan added that he is hugely proud of what he achieved as a player and captain. The things I will cherish and remember the most are the memories I made with some of the greatest people I know along the way, he added.
England all-rounder Moeen Ali retires from Test ... 03:00 PM | 27 Sep, 2021
LONDON – English all-rounder Moeen Ali has announced his retirement from the longest format of the game, the ...
He mentioned playing at a domestic level and still plans to lead London Spirit in the second season of The Hundred in August.
- Rooftop agriculture07:25 PM | 25 Jun, 2022
- Paddy directly from seed cultivation method05:56 AM | 22 Jun, 2022
- Bio-fertilizers | benefits and usage04:55 PM | 18 Jun, 2022
- Different ways of adding fertilizers and other nutrients to crops05:29 AM | 15 Jun, 2022
- Biopesticides: eco-friendly solution for yield enhancement07:15 AM | 12 Jun, 2022
- Telecom operators warn of shutting down cellular, internet services10:59 PM | 28 Jun, 2022
- ECP bars PM Shehbaz from inaugurating Hydropower Project ahead of ...10:28 PM | 28 Jun, 2022
- Eid-ul-Adha 2022: Ruet body to meet tomorrow for Zil Hajj moon ...09:34 PM | 28 Jun, 2022
- Met Office warns of urban flooding as monsoon rains to hit Pakistan ...09:02 PM | 28 Jun, 2022
- England’s Eoin Morgan announces retirement from international ...08:33 PM | 28 Jun, 2022
- Amna Ilyas draws severe backlash over new photoshoot06:40 PM | 28 Jun, 2022
- Ertugrul star Burcu Kiratli’s new bold photos break the internet05:47 PM | 28 Jun, 2022
- Asim Azhar to feature fiance Merub Ali in his next music video05:00 PM | 28 Jun, 2022
- Pakistan’s largest city Karachi still among world’s least ...06:26 PM | 23 Jun, 2022
- 42 Pakistani universities make it to Times Higher Education Asia ...07:52 PM | 1 Jun, 2022
- Four Pakistanis make it to Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia List 202209:53 PM | 28 May, 2022
- Five best Pakistani YouTube channels that would make your Ramadan ...12:24 PM | 15 Apr, 2022