Met Office warns of urban flooding as monsoon rains to hit Pakistan from June 30
Share
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has advised the concerned authorities to stay alert as monsoon rains are expected to start from Thursday (June 30) in most parts of the country.
The South Asian country has been in the grips of an intense heat wave but PMD said moist currents from the Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal are likely to enter the upper parts of the country from Wednesday which may intensify and expand to the southern parts in coming days.
PMD in the recent alert urged the masses to avoid unnecessary movement in threatened areas, especially tourist spots.
Heavy rains and thundershowers are expected in Islamabad, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Swat, Mansehra, Kohistan, Abbottabad, Peshawar, Rawalpindi, Murree, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Sargodha.
Windstorms and isolated heavy falls are expected in Karachi, Hyderabad, Thatta, Badin, Dadu, Zhob, Ziarat, Barkhan, Loralai, Kohlu, Quetta, Kalat, Khuzdar, Lasbela, Naseerabad and Sibbi between July 1 to 5, it maintained.
Pakistan to witness ‘unusually high’ ... 10:21 AM | 6 Jun, 2022
KARACHI – The Pakistan Meteorological Department has warned that the day temperatures are likely to remain ...
The weather forecasts department also warned that heavy falls may generate urban flooding in metropolises.
WATCH: Scores of bikes skid as first monsoon rain ... 07:09 PM | 23 Jun, 2022
Scores of bikers fell like flies on the roads in the country’s seaside metropolis after heavy rains battered ...
- Rooftop agriculture07:25 PM | 25 Jun, 2022
- Paddy directly from seed cultivation method05:56 AM | 22 Jun, 2022
- Bio-fertilizers | benefits and usage04:55 PM | 18 Jun, 2022
- Different ways of adding fertilizers and other nutrients to crops05:29 AM | 15 Jun, 2022
- Biopesticides: eco-friendly solution for yield enhancement07:15 AM | 12 Jun, 2022
- Eid-ul-Adha 2022: Ruet body to meet tomorrow for Zil Hajj moon ...09:13 PM | 28 Jun, 2022
- Met Office warns of urban flooding as monsoon rains to hit Pakistan ...09:02 PM | 28 Jun, 2022
-
-
-
-
- Ertugrul star Burcu Kiratli’s new bold photos break the internet05:47 PM | 28 Jun, 2022
- Asim Azhar to feature fiance Merub Ali in his next music video05:00 PM | 28 Jun, 2022
- Pakistan’s largest city Karachi still among world’s least ...06:26 PM | 23 Jun, 2022
- 42 Pakistani universities make it to Times Higher Education Asia ...07:52 PM | 1 Jun, 2022
- Four Pakistanis make it to Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia List 202209:53 PM | 28 May, 2022
- Five best Pakistani YouTube channels that would make your Ramadan ...12:24 PM | 15 Apr, 2022