Met Office warns of urban flooding as monsoon rains to hit Pakistan from June 30

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has advised the concerned authorities to stay alert as monsoon rains are expected to start from Thursday (June 30) in most parts of the country.

The South Asian country has been in the grips of an intense heat wave but PMD said moist currents from the Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal are likely to enter the upper parts of the country from Wednesday which may intensify and expand to the southern parts in coming days.

PMD in the recent alert urged the masses to avoid unnecessary movement in threatened areas, especially tourist spots.

Heavy rains and thundershowers are expected in Islamabad, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Swat, Mansehra, Kohistan, Abbottabad, Peshawar, Rawalpindi, Murree, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Sargodha.

Windstorms and isolated heavy falls are expected in Karachi, Hyderabad, Thatta, Badin, Dadu, Zhob, Ziarat, Barkhan, Loralai, Kohlu, Quetta, Kalat, Khuzdar, Lasbela, Naseerabad and Sibbi between July 1 to 5, it maintained.

The weather forecasts department also warned that heavy falls may generate urban flooding in metropolises.