Eid-ul-Adha 2022: Ruet body to meet tomorrow for Zil Hajj moon sighting

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s moon-sighting body, the Ruet-e-Hilal committee, will meet tomorrow (Wednesday) in Karachi to look for the Zilhaj crescent.

Ruet-e-Hilal committee, Maulana Syed Abdul Khabir Azad, will lead the meeting of the central committee in the port city which will also be attended by the Ministry of Religious Affairs, SUPARCO, Met Office, and Ministry of Science and Technology members.

Zonal committees will hold meetings at their respective headquarters in Lahore, Islamabad, Quetta and Peshawar.

Meanwhile, Astronomers predicted Eid-ul-Azha, to be observed on July 10 as there are lesser chances of sighting the Zilhaj crescent on June 29 (tomorrow).

Eid-ul-Azha is also known as ‘Feast of Sacrifice’ is celebrated on the 10th of Dhul Hijjah whereas Youme Arafat - the standing on the Plains of Arafat, is observed on the 9th of Zilhaj.