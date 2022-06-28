Eid-ul-Adha 2022: Ruet body to meet tomorrow for Zil Hajj moon sighting
Share
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s moon-sighting body, the Ruet-e-Hilal committee, will meet tomorrow (Wednesday) in Karachi to look for the Zilhaj crescent.
Ruet-e-Hilal committee, Maulana Syed Abdul Khabir Azad, will lead the meeting of the central committee in the port city which will also be attended by the Ministry of Religious Affairs, SUPARCO, Met Office, and Ministry of Science and Technology members.
Zonal committees will hold meetings at their respective headquarters in Lahore, Islamabad, Quetta and Peshawar.
Meanwhile, Astronomers predicted Eid-ul-Azha, to be observed on July 10 as there are lesser chances of sighting the Zilhaj crescent on June 29 (tomorrow).
Religious minister responds to two Eids' ... 11:16 AM | 2 May, 2022
ISLAMABAD – Minister for Religious Affairs and Harmony Abdul Shakoor has shared his two cents as the Shawwal moon ...
Eid-ul-Azha is also known as ‘Feast of Sacrifice’ is celebrated on the 10th of Dhul Hijjah whereas Youme Arafat - the standing on the Plains of Arafat, is observed on the 9th of Zilhaj.
- Rooftop agriculture07:25 PM | 25 Jun, 2022
- Paddy directly from seed cultivation method05:56 AM | 22 Jun, 2022
- Bio-fertilizers | benefits and usage04:55 PM | 18 Jun, 2022
- Different ways of adding fertilizers and other nutrients to crops05:29 AM | 15 Jun, 2022
- Biopesticides: eco-friendly solution for yield enhancement07:15 AM | 12 Jun, 2022
- Eid-ul-Adha 2022: Ruet body to meet tomorrow for Zil Hajj moon ...09:13 PM | 28 Jun, 2022
- Met Office warns of urban flooding as monsoon rains to hit Pakistan ...09:02 PM | 28 Jun, 2022
-
-
-
-
- Ertugrul star Burcu Kiratli’s new bold photos break the internet05:47 PM | 28 Jun, 2022
- Asim Azhar to feature fiance Merub Ali in his next music video05:00 PM | 28 Jun, 2022
- Pakistan’s largest city Karachi still among world’s least ...06:26 PM | 23 Jun, 2022
- 42 Pakistani universities make it to Times Higher Education Asia ...07:52 PM | 1 Jun, 2022
- Four Pakistanis make it to Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia List 202209:53 PM | 28 May, 2022
- Five best Pakistani YouTube channels that would make your Ramadan ...12:24 PM | 15 Apr, 2022