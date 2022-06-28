Telecom operators warn of shutting down cellular, internet services
KARACHI – Telecom companies have warned about shutting down their services as hours-long power outages have amplified their woes.
In a joint letter to the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), telecom operators hinted at shutting down phone and broadband services as the government has imposed 100 percent cash margin requirement on the import of telecom-related equipment.
They say that continuous supply of backup power to towers and installations has become a problem.
Telecom companies also cited difficulties in keeping the cellular towers working on backup systems powered by petrol.
The development comes after the government jacked up the prices of petrol to a record high of Rs233.89 per litre.
Earlier, the telecom authority stated that cellular companies cannot shut down their services like other utility companies.
It maintained that operators are required to provide uninterrupted telecom services to subscribers in line with the terms and conditions of their licences.
