PTA slaps Rs30 million fine on Jazz over poor network quality

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has imposed a hefty fine of Rs30 million on Jazz, a mobile network and internet services provider, over poor quality service in seven cities across Pakistan.

A PTA panel headed by Chairman PTA Maj Gen (r) Amir Azeem Bajwa announced the verdict, stating that Jazz failed to meet the Quality of Services Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) in the seven cities.

The telecommunication authority conducted a QoS survey during December 2020 and found that Jazz was providing low-quality services to its customers.

Later, the operator was informed about the shortcomings and given a month to improve its services. Jazz, on the other hand, remained reluctant to provide quality services to the users in the seven cities.

In addition to fine, PTA has warned Jazz of legal proceedings in case it failed to improve the quality of its services as per the license standards and QoS Regulations.

Recently, Jazz landed hot waters after its system related to change package and pay bills remained offline for weeks, leaving customers in mental distress.