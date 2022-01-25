PTA clears the air on collecting additional taxes on cellphones
Web Desk
03:29 PM | 25 Jan, 2022
PTA clears the air on collecting additional taxes on cellphones
ISLAMABAD – The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PAT) has clarified about the 'PTA Tax', saying all taxes and duties are imposed and collected by the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) directly.

The clarification comes in wake of the recent increase in taxes and duties for the registration of mobile phones.

In a series of tweets, the telecom regulator clarified the misconception saying PTA is offering its Device Identifications and Registration Database (DIRBS) system for mobile device registration, without any charges for the facilitation of the general public.

It also added that “PTA only provides technical support in the form of DIRBS through which applicants can register their mobile devices for use within Pakistan”

Earlier, the incumbent authorities have increased the taxes on mobile phone approval by a large amount with the release of the ‘mini-budget’.

With the latest taxes, the prices of expensive devices have drastically soared after the government raised luxury phone taxes however, the new taxes do not apply to smartphones under $200.

New Taxes

