Federal Tax Ombudsman shuts six regional offices, reassigns advisors

ISLAMABAD – The Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO) has carried out significant changes within its structure, including the closure of six regional offices and the removal of several advisors from their positions.

The affected regional offices are located in Mianwali, Sargodha, Gujranwala, Hyderabad, Sukkur, and Abbottabad.

As part of the restructuring, some Advisors-in-Charge, especially in Mianwali and Sargodha, have been removed.

However, the advisor based in Gujranwala will continue their work at the Sialkot office, while the Hyderabad and Sukkur offices will be merged.

An official notice from the FTO office has confirmed that the closure of the six regional offices is effective immediately.

As a result, vacation notices are being served to the owners of the office buildings according to the lease agreements.

The notice also instructs the clearance of all outstanding liabilities and ensures the proper handling and transfer of physical assets, consumables, and non-consumable items with appropriate documentation.