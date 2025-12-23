Imran Khan’s meetings at Adiala Jail suspended until Feb 8; but why

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani government said the meetings with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan in jail will remain suspended until February 8 amid controversy over treatment of the former prime minister.

Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Tariq Fazal Chaudhry said a jail cannot be used as the headquarters of a political party. He accused PTI of spreading “poison” against state institutions and their leaders. According to minister, while meetings between PTI leaders and Imran Khan at Adiala Jail were previously routine and accepted by the government, they later turned into political press conferences outside the jail.

He alleged that Imran Khan’s party started crafting narratives “that were later run on Indian media.” PTI leader Barrister Ali Zafar condemned suspension, calling it violation of human rights and national and international laws.

He said, “Keeping someone in solitary confinement is equivalent to torture under Constitution,” and accused government of using water cannons and force against peaceful protesters. Last week, Imran Khan’s sisters and party workers were reportedly dispersed outside Adiala Jail using water cannons during protests.

PM’s aide on Political Affairs, Rana Sanaullah, justified suspension, claiming that meetings were being used to plan large-scale protests in Islamabad, specifically alleging that Imran Khan and his sisters were preparing demonstrations for November 26, 2025.

The controversy drawn international attention. A UN special rapporteur recently warned that Imran Khan is being held under conditions that could be considered “inhuman or degrading treatment.” PTI has described the UN report as a “blatant violation of international law and fundamental human rights.”

The suspension of meetings with Imran Khan has reignited debates over political freedoms, human rights, and government authority, with both national and international observers closely watching the unfolding situation.