Five policemen martyred in gun attack on patrolling van in Karak

DI KHAN – Five police officers were martyred after their mobile van came under a gun attack in the Gurguri Dami Banda area of Karak.

Police said a fire broke out in the van following the shooting.

Immediately after the attack, a heavy contingent of police forces surrounded the area, and a search operation was launched to track down the perpetrators.

The martyred officers have been identified as Shahid Iqbal, Safdar, Arif, and Muhammad Abrar.

District Police Officer (DPO) Karak Saud Khan confirmed the incident and said that investigations have begun, and evidence is being collected from the scene. He assured that the incident is being investigated from all angles.

Federal Minister for Interior Mohsin Naqvi condemned the attack on the police vehicle in the jurisdiction of Gurguri police station, expressing deep sorrow over the martyrdom of the five police officers.

Naqvi praised the officers for their sacrifice, calling it a great example of duty and courage.

He extended his condolences to the families of the martyred officers, offering heartfelt sympathy. Naqvi also called the attack on security personnel by barbaric elements an act of open brutality.

The Interior Minister emphasized that the sacrifices made by these martyrs would not go in vain, and the state would respond with full force against the attackers.