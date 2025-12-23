Three fake FIA officials arrested for blackmailing Peshawar nursing college student

RAWALPINDI – The National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) has arrested three individuals involved in blackmailing a student from the Post Graduate College of Nursing Hayatabad in Peshawar.

The suspects had posed as officials from the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to deceive the college principal and extort the student.

An NCCIA spokesperson said the three suspects misled the college principal by claiming to be from the FIA.

The principal unlawfully confiscated the student’s mobile phone without her consent and handed it over to three fake FIA officials.

The arrested suspects have been identified as Hammad Khan, Muhammad Hassnain, and Fawad Hussain.

During the investigation, it was revealed that the suspects illegally accessed the student’s mobile data and took compromising photos.

They blackmailed her with these images, threatening to share them publicly unless she complied with their demands.

The suspects also attempted to access her email and social media accounts, continuing to share inappropriate material through WhatsApp.

The NCCIA further discovered that the suspects wore fake FIA uniforms and misrepresented themselves as law enforcement officers to gain trust.

During the operation, crucial digital evidence was seized from their mobile phones.