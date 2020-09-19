How to check 10th Class Result 2020 Online via SMS on Mobile
03:21 PM | 19 Sep, 2020
How to check 10th Class Result 2020 Online via SMS on Mobile
LAHORE - All nine boards of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISEs) in Punjab will finally announce matriculation results today (Saturday).

SMS Sending Method

The Short Message Service (SMS) sending is the easiest way to know your Matric result of 2029. Students need to open the message menu of his/her mobile and type roll number and then insert the code of his/her respective education board’s code in the sending option.

DG Khan (800295)

Gujranwala  (800299)

Rawalpindi (800296)

Lahore         (80029)

Faisalabad  (800240)

Bahawalpur (800298)

Sargodha (800290)

Sahiwal    (800292)

Multan  (800293)

On Friday, provincial Minister for Higher Education & Information Technology Raja Yassir Humanyun Sarfraz confirmed this and said that the results will be announced at 5 pm, adding that the result is being announced after completing all legal requirements.

 Students were in distress as results of the matriculation were delayed due to coronavirus pandemic.

The BISEs were expected to reveal results today (Friday) but it, according to officials, was not announced due to not receiving minutes of Punjab cabinet meeting.

All BISEs were to take practical exams when all the educational activities were stopped in the country due to coronavirus pandemic in March this year.

