ECP bars PM Shehbaz from inaugurating Hydropower Project ahead of by-polls

ISLAMABAD – The Election Commission of Pakistan has restricted Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif from inaugurating Karot Hydropower Project in Kahuta Tehsil in Rawalpindi.

The premier was barred by the electoral watchdog as the hydropower project falls within the constituency of PP-7 Rawalpindi.

In a statement, the electoral body maintained that the people of the constituency will exercise their right to vote, stressing Prime Minister could not visit the constituency after the authority has issued a schedule for the upcoming elections.

The District Returning Officer (DRO) of the constituency approached the Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister following the directives of the Election Commissioner.

Meanwhile, PM Shehbaz has canceled the inauguration of the Karot Hydropower project to implement the code of conduct.

