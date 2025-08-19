Murree Expressway closed for traffic after landslide amid heavy rainfall

MURREE – A section of the Murree Expressway has been temporarily closed to all traffic after a landslide caused by intense rainfall impacted part of the road, local authorities confirmed on Tuesday.

The Murree deputy commissioner said continuous heavy rain triggered the fall of large rocks from the surrounding hills, affecting one lane of the road.

As a safety measure, officials have completely closed the damaged portion to traffic, while the rest of the expressway remains open and operational.

The district administration has started immediate clearance and repair work on the affected area. Officials assured the public that full restoration of the expressway is expected soon, pending the removal of debris and assessment of structural safety.

In the meantime, the local administration has issued a public advisory, urging citizens to avoid non-essential travel, especially during rainfall, and to refrain from visiting hilly areas where the risk of further landslides remains high.

Travelers are advised to stay updated through official channels and follow safety guidelines issued by local authorities.