5.2 magnitude earthquake jolts KP, Islamabad

PESHAWAR – A moderate earthquake measuring 5.2 on the Richter scale struck northern Pakistan on Tuesday morning, causing tremors across several districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the federal capital region.

According to seismic monitoring authorities, the earthquake was recorded at 10:19 am, with its epicenter located in the Hindu Kush region and a depth of 190 kilometers.

The tremors were strongly felt in Peshawar, as well as surrounding districts including Abbottabad, Chitral, Swat, Swabi, Mardan, Charsadda, and Dera Ismail Khan. It prompted many to evacuate buildings as a precaution.

In the federal capital, Islamabad, and neighboring Rawalpindi, tremors were also felt, causing brief panic but no immediate reports of casualties or damage.

Authorities have urged residents to remain calm but vigilant, as aftershocks are possible. Emergency services are on alert, and local administrations are assessing any potential impact.

Earthquakes are common in the Hindu Kush region due to its location along a major fault line where the Indian and Eurasian tectonic plates meet.