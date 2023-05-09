Matric Urdu paper leaked hours before exam in Sindh

KARACHI – The cheating mafia once again outperformed the authorities and leaked the Urdu paper hours before the Matric examination in Sindh today.

The Class-X paper of Urdu language was shared through WhatsApp groups in Larkana and Mehrabpur.

Despite assurances from the local boards, the cheating mafia managed to swarm the exam centers. It exposed the inability of invigilators and board observers to stop the irregularities.

Meanwhile, power outages occurred in several examination centers during the annual examination in Karachi and other cities in Sindh where candidates were forced to take the exam in extreme heat.

Other than the power loadshedding, students also faced difficulties amid the sudden change of many examination centers.