Another paper of grade 9 leaked 15 minutes before exam in Karachi
Share
KARACHI – The Sindh authorities failed to prevent the paper leak yet again, as the question paper of computer science got leaked on WhatsApp minutes before the commencement of the exam in the provincial capital.
Reports in local media quoting sources said candidates were attempting their second grade IX exam today while the papers were brought to the exam centres on time.
Despite the imposition of section 144 at the exam centres, all the guidelines from BSEK were flouted as several teachers and students carried smartphones into the exam centre while some of the people could be seen standing outside the exam centres as well.
On Thursday, the mathematics paper of the Science Group of Class IX got leaked 15 minutes before the commencement of the exam. The solved paper was available on social media besides WhatsApp Chat groups where thousands of students shared copies of the leaked paper.
Meanwhile, the BSEK announced an investigation and strict actions against those involved in the paper leaks.
Class IX mathematics paper leaked 15 minutes ... 12:55 PM | 8 Jul, 2021
KARACHI – In a follow-up of the three leaked papers of matric exams in the Sindh provincial capital, the ...
- Another paper of grade 9 leaked 15 minutes before exam in Karachi11:05 AM | 10 Jul, 2021
- Ruet-e-Hilal committee meets today for Zil Hajj moon sighting10:40 AM | 10 Jul, 2021
- Dogs involved in Karachi DHA attack to be put down as agreement ...10:05 AM | 10 Jul, 2021
- Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, ...09:30 AM | 10 Jul, 2021
- Pakistan logs 1,828 new Covid infections, 35 deaths in past 24 hours09:07 AM | 10 Jul, 2021
- WATCH – When Jannat Mirza wanted to jump without a life jacket04:53 PM | 9 Jul, 2021
- Yasir Hussain reveals why Iqra Aziz works less after marriage02:58 PM | 9 Jul, 2021
- Maya Ali sets the internet on fire in gorgeous black outfit02:50 PM | 9 Jul, 2021
- World’s most powerful passports in 2021: Where does Pakistan stand?03:35 PM | 7 Jul, 2021
- 16 Pakistani universities among Asia's top 50002:36 PM | 8 Jun, 2021
- Famous figures who survived serious plane incidents07:21 PM | 29 May, 2021
- Best anti-aging foods to look younger09:47 PM | 18 May, 2021