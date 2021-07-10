Another paper of grade 9 leaked 15 minutes before exam in Karachi
Web Desk
11:05 AM | 10 Jul, 2021
KARACHI – The Sindh authorities failed to prevent the paper leak yet again, as the question paper of computer science got leaked on WhatsApp minutes before the commencement of the exam in the provincial capital.

Reports in local media quoting sources said candidates were attempting their second grade IX exam today while the papers were brought to the exam centres on time.

Despite the imposition of section 144 at the exam centres, all the guidelines from BSEK were flouted as several teachers and students carried smartphones into the exam centre while some of the people could be seen standing outside the exam centres as well.

On Thursday, the mathematics paper of the Science Group of Class IX got leaked 15 minutes before the commencement of the exam. The solved paper was available on social media besides WhatsApp Chat groups where thousands of students shared copies of the leaked paper.

Meanwhile, the BSEK announced an investigation and strict actions against those involved in the paper leaks.

