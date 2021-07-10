Hammad Shah arrested for torturing woman in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI – Days after the arrest of Usman Mirza in the country’s federal capital, another culprit has been nabbed by Rawalpindi police after the torture was captured in the clip which went viral on social media.

Reports in local media cited that the man in the clip is identified as Hammad Shah who can be seen torturing a married woman to get a divorce from her husband. Sources told media that the culprit wants to forcefully marry the victim who can be seen bawling for mercy.

خاتون پرتشدد کرنےوالے ملزم حماد شاہ کو ائرپورٹ پولیس نے ٹریس کرکے گرفتار کرلیا۔ سی پی او محمد احسن یونس نےویڈیو کا نوٹس لیتے ہوئے فیلڈافسران کو فوری کاروائی کےاحکامات دیےتھے۔ خواتین پر جبر و تشدد قطعا برداشت نہیں، راولپنڈی پولیس ایسےملزمان کےخلاف زیرو ٹالیرنس پالیسی پر کارفرماہے۔ pic.twitter.com/xNXJuLA5by — Rawalpindi Police (@RwpPolice) July 9, 2021

On refusal from the woman who refused to get a divorce, the culprit tortured her in a residential flat in a posh society in Rawalpindi where he also shot the clip.

Soon after the clip of the heinous incident went viral on social media, CPO Muhammad Ahsan Younis took action, and the Airport force in Rawalpindi shortly traced Shah and put him behind bars.

“Violence against women is not tolerated at any level”, CPO said while reiterating a zero-tolerance policy against such gruesome incidents.

Meanwhile, Islamabad police have nabbed another suspect in the Usman Mirza case after the video of him torturing and stripping a couple went viral online.

The matter came to light after a disturbing sequence of events of the brazen attack was captured by the clip, showing the suspects breaking into an apartment and unleashing the assault.