Pakistan bars pilgrims from traveling to Iran, Iraq via Balochistan for ‘Arbaeen’

ISLAMABAD – Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has announced that pilgrims will not be allowed to travel through Balochistan to Iran or Iraq for Arbaeen, which marks the 40th day after the martyrdom of Imam Hussain, the grandson of Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), in the Battle of Karbala in 680 AD.

In a statement posted on social media, the minister said that, after consultations with the Foreign Office and the Balochistan government, it was decided that travel through Balochistan for Arbaeen would not be permitted.

“This difficult decision had to be taken in view of public safety and national security,” Naqvi stated.

The interior minister clarified that pilgrims can still travel by air for Arbaeen. He added that the Prime Minister has already directed authorities to arrange as many flights as possible to facilitate pilgrims during the holy event.

Earlier, the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Pakistan has said that Pakistani pilgrims may register for the Arbaeen pilgrimage visa through Iran’s electronic visa portal by 7 August 2025.