Punjab clears the air about ban on co-education in colleges

LAHORE – Punjab Higher Education Minister Raja Yassir Humayun Sarfraz on Thursday rejected the rumours that the provincial authorities had imposed a ban on co-education in private colleges.

Sarfraz issued the statement after social media users hit out at the government over reports of banning co-education.

"Higher Education Department has not issued any notification about co-education in colleges. Please stop spreading fake news on media," the provincial minister wrote on Twitter.

Higher Education Department hasn't issued any notification about Co-Education in Colleges. Plz stop spreading fake news on Media. — Raja Yassir Humayun Sarfraz (@RajaYassirPTI) February 2, 2022

Meanwhile, the Directorate of Public Instruction (DPI) (Colleges) Punjab also clarified that it had not announced any condition of submitting a “no co-education” affidavit for private colleges to launch different academic programmes.

It said that the department has not issued any notification in this regard.

But, a checklist of DPI Colleges had a clause under which private colleges were required to file an affidavit of “no co-education” to launch intermediate, associate degree and postgraduate programmes.

A media report said that the checklist contains such a condition but it was not implemented.