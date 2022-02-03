Punjab clears the air about ban on co-education in colleges

06:05 PM | 3 Feb, 2022
Punjab clears the air about ban on co-education in colleges
Share

LAHORE – Punjab Higher Education Minister Raja Yassir Humayun Sarfraz on Thursday rejected the rumours that the provincial authorities had imposed a ban on co-education in private colleges.

Sarfraz issued the statement after social media users hit out at the government over reports of banning co-education.

"Higher Education Department has not issued any notification about co-education in colleges. Please stop spreading fake news on media," the provincial minister wrote on Twitter.

Meanwhile, the Directorate of Public Instruction (DPI) (Colleges) Punjab also clarified that it had not announced any condition of submitting a “no co-education” affidavit for private colleges to launch different academic programmes.

It said that the department has not issued any notification in this regard.

But, a checklist of DPI Colleges had a clause under which private colleges were required to file an affidavit of “no co-education” to launch intermediate, associate degree and postgraduate programmes.

A media report said that the checklist contains such a condition but it was not implemented.

More From This Category
Handlers based in India, Afghanistan behind ...
05:39 PM | 3 Feb, 2022
‘Modi could visit Pakistan If things improve ...
03:24 PM | 3 Feb, 2022
Altaf Hussain earns Hareem Shah’s respect after ...
01:17 PM | 3 Feb, 2022
PM Imran salutes security forces for repulsing ...
12:11 PM | 3 Feb, 2022
TLP chief Saad Hussain Rizvi ties the knot today
11:53 AM | 3 Feb, 2022
Former PM Nawaz Sharif spotted at UK factory in ...
11:22 AM | 3 Feb, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Nora Fatehi poses with majestic lions during her Dubai vacation
05:30 PM | 3 Feb, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr