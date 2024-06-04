Search

PakistanTop News

At meeting with Mohsin Naqvi, Pope Francis sends message of peace to people of Pakistan

Web Desk
10:17 PM | 4 Jun, 2024
At meeting with Mohsin Naqvi, Pope Francis sends message of peace to people of Pakistan
Source: Social media

While discussing interfaith harmony during a meeting with interior minister Mohsin Naqvi, Pope Francis, the head of the Roman Catholic Church, sent a message of peace to the people of Pakistan and expressed concern over the situation in Palestine.

Pakistan’s Christian community has faced several instances of mob violence in recent years, driven by allegations of blasphemy amid societal tensions. In 2022, a mob in Jaranwala attacked and burned the homes of several Christian families as well as churches in the city, following such accusations against local residents.

Last month, the city of Sargodha witnessed similar violence when a Christian man was accused of desecrating the Holy Qur’an, leading to significant unrest and damage in a Christian neighborhood.

“My message to the people of Pakistan is one of peace,” the pope was quoted as saying in the statement. “We all must work together for peace.”

According to a statement issued on Tuesday, the interior minister maintained the protection of minorities was the government’s top priority in Pakistan.

“Our religion, our Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), our founder Muhammad Ali Jinnah, and our constitution emphasize the protection and care of minorities,” he said. “Minorities in Pakistan have equal rights.”

Naqvi briefed Pope Francis on his country’s “sacrifices” and actions in the fight against militancy in recent years.

“The sacrifices of the Pakistani nation and its armed forces in the fight against terrorism are unparalleled,” he said.

The statement said the pope appreciated the immediate reconstruction and repair of churches after the Jaranwala incident.

He also voiced concern about Israel’s war in Gaza, saying interfaith harmony and dialogue were the solutions to such problems.

“The situation in Palestine is concerning,” he told the Pakistani minister, “and I communicate daily at 7 PM with workers involved in welfare activities there.”

Naqvi also thanked Pope Francis for adopting a firm stance on the Palestine issue.

“Your services in making the world a cradle of peace are commendable,” he said. “Your courageous stance on the Palestine issue has been praised by everyone.”

The Pakistani minister extended invitation to Pope Francis to visit the country on behalf of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

“I will make every effort to visit Pakistan,” he said in response.

The pope also prayed for the progress and prosperity of Pakistan and expressed good wishes for its people.

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

11:39 PM | 4 Jun, 2024

Pakistan fines 6 catering companies for not meeting service standards ...

10:55 PM | 4 Jun, 2024

Modi suffers a setback as vote count shows BJP winning a 'narrow ...

10:46 PM | 4 Jun, 2024

TikTok picks 'Zindagi Tamasha' as first Pakistani film to show in full

10:17 PM | 4 Jun, 2024

At meeting with Mohsin Naqvi, Pope Francis sends message of peace to ...

07:17 PM | 4 Jun, 2024

Pakistan Budget 2024-25 date changed again; check new schedule

06:26 PM | 4 Jun, 2024

Eid ul Adha 2024: Zil Hajj moon sighting expected on June 7

Most viewed

03:04 PM | 3 Jun, 2024

Govt mulls abolishing Saturday holiday for federal employees

06:50 PM | 3 Jun, 2024

Earthquake jolts Pakistani port city of Karachi

08:44 AM | 4 Jun, 2024

'Dr Aafia Siddiqui being sexually harassed in US prison again as ...

09:06 AM | 4 Jun, 2024

UK female diplomat hits Islamabad cop in Red Zone, avoids arrest due ...

11:04 PM | 3 Jun, 2024

Indian court sentences former BrahMos Aerospace engineer to life in ...

04:32 PM | 3 Jun, 2024

IHC acquits Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi in cipher case

Advertisement

Latest

11:39 PM | 4 Jun, 2024

Pakistan fines 6 catering companies for not meeting service standards for Hajj pilgrims

Gold & Silver

02:38 PM | 4 Jun, 2024

Gold prices move up in Pakistan; check latest rates

Forex

Today Open Market Currency Rates in Pakistan - Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal - 4 June 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Pound, Dirham, Riyal and other currencies on June 4, 2024 (Tuesday) in open market.

USD to PKR rate today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.4 for buying and 280.35 for selling.

Euro stands at 299.5 for buying and 302.5 for selling while British Pound rate is 351.5 for buying, and 354.5 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75.25 and Saudi Riyal increased to 73.5.

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.4 280.35
Euro EUR 299.5 302.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 351.5 354.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.25 76
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.5 74.2
Australian Dollar AUD 183 185
Bahrain Dinar BHD 740.45 748.45
Canadian Dollar CAD 204 206
China Yuan CNY 38.45 38.85
Danish Krone DKK 40.39 40.79
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.61 35.96
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 904.64 913.64
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.18 59.78
New Zealand Dollar NZD 171.04 173.04
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.34 26.64
Omani Riyal OMR 723.28 731.28
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.57 77.27
Singapore Dollar SGD 203 205
Swedish Korona SEK 26.13 26.43
Swiss Franc CHF 308.46 310.96
Thai Bhat THB 7.57 7.72

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: