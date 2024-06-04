TikTok picks 'Zindagi Tamasha' as first Pakistani film to show in full

"Zindagi Tamasha" has been selected as the first full-length Pakistani film to be released on TikTok, marking a significant milestone in the country’s entertainment landscape, the platform confirmed on Tuesday.

Directed by acclaimed Pakistani actor, director, and producer Sarmad Khoosat, the 2019 film, which translates to "Circus of Life" in Urdu, centers on a devout religious man who faces societal criticism for his effeminate dancing. The film delves into the prevalent gender roles in Pakistani society.

Despite its controversial nature, "Zindagi Tamasha" received international acclaim, winning the Kim Ji-Seok Award at the Busan International Film Festival and the Snow Leopard Award for Best Film at the 6th Asian World Film Festival in Los Angeles. It was also Pakistan’s official submission for the 93rd Academy Awards.

“TikTok has announced a groundbreaking partnership with Khoosat Films, led by director Sarmad Khoosat,” the social media platform said in a press release. “'Zindagi Tamasha' becomes the first full-length movie to be released on the short-form video platform.”

The partnership designates TikTok as the film’s official entertainment partner, with the movie set to be divided into 12-15 segments, each over a minute long. However, the premiere date on the platform has not been specified yet.

“All content related to the movie will be available under the hashtag #ZindagiTamasha on TikTok, making it easy for users to discover and engage with the content,” the platform stated.

The release will feature exclusive content from Khoosat and the film’s leading actors, enhancing the user experience.

“Our film inspires kindness, promotes tolerance, and encourages peace,” Khoosat said, as quoted by TikTok. “I’m thrilled it will be the first Pakistani film officially released on TikTok, and we cannot wait for the platform’s vibrant global community to enjoy the movie.”

Saif Mujahid, Head of Content Operations and Marketing for Pakistan at TikTok, expressed excitement about the partnership with Khoosat Films.

“At TikTok, we are committed to supporting diverse and authentic storytelling, and we look forward to showcasing the best of Pakistani cinema with Khoosat Films,” he said. “Our in-app activations will offer users innovative ways to engage with the film, and we eagerly anticipate the community’s reaction to this much-anticipated release.”