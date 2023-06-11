Search

Asia Cup 2023 to be played in Pakistan, Sri Lanka as PCB's hybrid model is likely to be approved

Web Desk 09:15 PM | 11 Jun, 2023
Source: File photo

The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) is likely to approve the hybrid model proposed by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for the Asia Cup, with Sri Lanka as the neutral venue where India can play their matches.

The PCB-proposed hybrid model sees four or five of the tournament's 13 games being played in Pakistan. All India-Pakistan games will be played in Sri Lanka, as will the final if India is involved.

Which Pakistan cities to host Asia Cup 2023 matches?

An official announcement is likely after the weekend. The window set aside for the tournament currently is between September 1-17. For the Pakistan leg, the games are likely to be played in Lahore.

The likely approval represents a significant breakthrough in an impasse, which has not only dragged on for some time but has also threatened fallout for ICC events, most pressingly the World Cup in India this year but also the 2025 Champions Trophy in Pakistan. There is a possibility now that an agreement here could ease Pakistan's path to traveling to India for the World Cup.

PCB's 'Hybrid model'

The hybrid model was proposed as a solution due to India and Pakistan unwilling to travel to the other's country. India's refusal to tour Pakistan prompted Pakistan to go with this model in order to retain the hosting rights.

Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan vs India

India and Pakistan have been grouped together along with Nepal in the six-nation Asia Cup, scheduled to be held in the 50-over format as preparation for the World Cup. Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan are in the other group.

A total of 13 matches, including the final, are expected be played across 13 days. Like the format from 2022, it is expected that the top two teams from each group will advance to a Super 4s round, before the top two teams from that contest the final. That leaves open the possibility of India and Pakistan playing each other three times, should they make the final.

