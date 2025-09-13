Petrol, Diesel prices may see up to Rs4.79 per litre increase from Sept. 16

ISLAMABAD – Road travel is about to become more expensive as petroleum product prices are expected to increase from September 16.

According to industry sources, initial calculations suggest petrol may go up by Rs1.54 per liter, while diesel could see a sharp rise of Rs4.79 per liter. Prices of kerosene oil and light diesel may also increase by Rs. 3.06 and Rs. 3.68 per liter respectively.

Product Current Price Expected Increase Expected Price Super 264.61 1.54 266.15 Diesel 269.99 4.79 274.78

As of early September, price of petrol stands at Rs. 264.61 per liter and is expected to increase by Rs1.54, bringing new price to Rs266.15 per liter while price of diesel is Rs269.99 per liter, and with a possible hike of Rs4.79, it may rise to Rs274.78 per liter.

Overall, the expected surge shows burden on consumers, particularly due to the sharp rise in diesel, which directly impacts transportation and commodity prices.

OGRA is set to forward its final working to the Petroleum Division on September 15. Following this, the Petroleum Division and Ministry of Finance will prepare the final summary, adjusting for levies and taxes, before sending it to the Prime Minister for approval.

The new prices are yet to be finalised and final rates will be revealed on September 16.