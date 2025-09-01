No Change in Petrol Price; Diesel cut by Rs3 per Litre from Sept 1

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani government announced fresh revision in petroleum prices for next two weeks, keeping petrol unchanged while cutting diesel by Rs3 per litre.

According to notification issued by Finance Division, the new price of diesel has been fixed at Rs269.99 per litre, whereas petrol will continue to retail at Rs264.61 per litre. Prices of other fuels were also cut, with superior kerosene oil lowered by Rs1.46 and light diesel oil by Rs2.40 per litre.

Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Finance Division said the price revision was carried out on the recommendation of the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) and relevant ministries, effective from September 1.

In previous price review, diesel was slashed by Rs12.84 per litre, while petrol was left unchanged. At that time, kerosene oil and light diesel were also reduced by Rs7.19 and Rs8.20 per litre, respectively.