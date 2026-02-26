Punjab goes Electric as 1,100 E-Taxis Hit the roads under New Scheme

LAHORE – Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif is set to inaugurate Pakistan’s first-ever e-taxi scheme in bold initiative poised to revolutionize public transport, empower drivers, and drive the province toward a cleaner, smarter future.

In first phase, 1,100 state-of-the-art electric vehicles will be distributed. This ambitious rollout marks a major leap toward reducing environmental pollution while modernizing the transportation sector.

30% of the vehicles are reserved for female drivers. Notably, taxis driven by women will feature a distinct color, giving them a clear and dignified identity on the roads.

Punjab government will shoulder 50% of down payment for male drivers and an even greater 60% for female drivers. In addition, the government will cover vehicle registration, fitness test, and token tax fees, lowering the financial burden on applicants.

The remaining cost will be payable through easy installments spread over five years, enabling drivers to build sustainable livelihoods without overwhelming financial pressure.

To ensure maximum safety for both drivers and passengers, each e-taxi will be equipped with a panic button directly linked to the Punjab Safe Cities Authority, allowing rapid response in emergency situations.

The electric taxis will be registered with inDrive and Yango, ensuring immediate access to customers and enhanced earning opportunities for drivers. Fast chargers will be installed at public locations to ensure seamless vehicle charging. The scheme will also introduce digital payment facilities, making transactions more secure, transparent, and convenient.

This landmark initiative is more than just a transport upgrade as it is a bold statement of progress, sustainability, and economic empowerment.