What will be new Petrol, Diesel Price in Pakistan from September 1?

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani government planned little relief in petroleum prices from September 1, as the nation battles one of worst flood in recent years.

As per media reports, petrol price may comed down by Rs0.61 per litre to Rs264.00, Diesel by Rs3.13 to Rs269.86, kerosene by Rs1.57 to Rs176.70, and light diesel oil (LDO) by Rs2.61 to Rs159.55 per litre.

The minor cuts come after international Brent crude prices dropped slightly from $68.18 per barrel on August 18 to $66.73 on August 27. However, heavy taxes and levies including petroleum and carbon levies, customs duties, and freight charges continue to keep fuel costs high.

As of August, Pakistanis are paying over Rs80 per litre in levies on petrol and nearly as much on Diesel.

For households and businesses already hit by flood-related disruptions, a small relief is unlikely to make any difference.