Afghan nationals involved in terrorism in Pakistan, says Gen Asim

PESHAWAR – General Asim Munir, the chief of army staff (COAS), said on Monday that "involvement of Afghan nationals in terrorist incidents in Pakistan" was detrimental to regional peace and stability.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Gen Asim expressed these views during a visit to the Martyrs’ Memorial at Bala Hisar Fort in Peshawar. He met tribal elders from the newly merged districts (NMDs) of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the visit.

Gen Asim said that such actions were a deviation from the Doha Peace Agreement between the interim Afghan government and the United States.

During the interactive session, the COAS paid rich tributes to the sacrifices of brave and resilient tribals of Pakistan and appreciated their indomitable resolve to standing shoulder to shoulder with the security forces in defeating the menace of terrorism.

“With the unflinching resolve of the Nation, Pakistan is successfully countering terrorism to enable a stable and peaceful environment for socioeconomic development in the area” the COAS remarked.

“Terrorism has no place in Pakistan and the involvement of Afghan nationals in terrorist incidents in Pakistan is detrimental to regional peace, stability and deviation from the Doha Peace Agreement by the interim Afghan Government,” he said.

The COAS said, “Pakistan has concerns over sanctuaries available to banned outfits and liberty of action they enjoy on Afghan soil. Pakistan will spare no effort to dismantle terrorist networks and protect its citizens at all costs.”

Tribal elders assured the army chief that TTP and its ideology will never be acceptable to any tribe and they will continue to stand with the state in thick and thin.

The COAS emphasised the potential of Newly Merged Districts (NMDs) and on going efforts in uplifting the socio-economic growth under the umbrella of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC).

The COAS said, “KPK province is blessed with huge reserves of mines and minerals, also beautiful areas for tourism which will certainly change the destiny of the area for the good of the people.”

“Pak Army stands with our tribal brothers and will never leave them alone as over the years they have given innumerable sacrifices for the peace and prosperity of the motherland. It’s time to develop all tribal areas and concentrate on the youth,” he said.

The COAS reiterated the resolve of the Pakistan Army, Frontier Corps and other Law Enforcement Agencies in their fight against terrorism, till elimination of this menace from the country. He showed the resolve to finish peril of Narco, which is becoming lifeline for these TTP khawaraj.

“The surge in terrorism in recent past is a futile effort on part of terrorists to get the talks re-initiated. However, there is no option for these terrorists except to submit to the writ of the state of Pakistan before they are decimated, if they persist on their wrong path."

He reiterated that propaganda by inimical forces against the armed forces of Pakistan will be dealt as per the law.

Paying tribute to brave tribesmen, officers & soldiers of the Pakistan Army, FC, Levies, Khasadars and Police, the COAS vowed that sacrifices of martyres will not go in vain and complete peace will return to Pakistan, InshaAllah.

Upon arrival, COAS Asim was received by Commander Peshawar Corps.