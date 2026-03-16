Bykea riders, Taxi drivers to display QR Codes as Islamabad rolls out New Registration System

ISLAMABAD – Islamabad administration shifted all online taxi and bike registrations from the district administration’s app to the Islamabad Police Taxi Verification App.

Deputy Commissioner of Islamabad shared update in a tweet that after registration, every driver must display their QR code on the vehicle’s screen. This allows citizens to instantly scan and verify the driver’s identity, ensuring complete travel safety.

وفاقی دارالحکومت میں آن لائن ٹیکسی اور بائکیا کی رجسٹریشن کا عمل ضلعی انتظامیہ کی ایپ سے اسلام آباد پولیس کی ٹیکسی ویریفیکیشن ایپ پر منتقل کر دیا گیا ہے، رجسٹریشن کے بعد ڈرائیورز کے لیے کیو آر کوڈ سکرین پر لگانا لازمی ہے جسے سکین کرتے ہوئے شہری فوری طور پر ڈرائیور کی ویریفیکیشن… pic.twitter.com/SHmVieMYQl — DC Islamabad (@dcislamabad) March 16, 2026

Drivers can easily download the app from Google Play, making the process seamless. Authorities strongly urge citizens not to ride unregistered bikes or taxis, emphasizing that this new system is a game-changer for secure commuting.

With this initiative, Islamabad takes a bold step toward making every journey in the city safe, transparent, and hassle-free.