Islamabad to host future Iran talks as Pakistan remains sole mediator: White House

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt has said that if negotiations with Iran resume, they will be held in Islamabad, as Pakistan continues to serve as the only mediator in the process.

Speaking at a crowded media briefing, she dismissed reports that the United States had formally requested an extension of a ceasefire, calling such claims incorrect. However, she confirmed that the US remains actively and seriously engaged in the negotiations, describing the talks so far as constructive and encouraging.

Responding to questions about the venue for future talks, Leavitt praised Pakistan’s role, stating that it has played an excellent part as a mediator. She emphasized that despite offers from several other countries, President Donald Trump believes it is important to continue the process through Pakistan to keep communication streamlined.

She further added that it is in Iran’s best interest to meet President Trump’s clearly stated demands. On the possibility of renewed face-to-face negotiations, she noted that discussions are ongoing but nothing will be final until an official announcement is made.