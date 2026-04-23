Meet Pakistan’s newest billionaire sensation, Sualeh, who is taking world by storm with AI startup

Pakistani entrepreneur Sualeh is making global headlines, as the 26-year-old tech prodigy from Karachi is in talks with Elon Musk’s giant SpaceX for $60Billion deal.

Sualeh, who hailed from a middle-class family in Karachi, studied at Massachusetts Institute of Technology and co-founded an AI startup that is now shaking up the software world.

The company at center of the hype is Cursor, an AI-powered coding editor built on top of Visual Studio Code. Unlike traditional tools, Cursor reportedly integrates artificial intelligence directly into the coding workflow, allowing developers to generate, edit, and optimize code at unprecedented speed.

Cursor skyrocketed to a staggering $29.3 billion valuation following a massive funding round said to be co-led by major venture capital firms Accel and Coatue, raising around $2.3 billion. It is also being claimed that the company has surpassed $1 billion in annualized revenue, placing it among the fastest-growing AI startups globally.

The AI Startup is now used by millions of developers across approximately 50,000 enterprises worldwide, including major names like Adobe, Uber, and Shopify. Some reports even claim it has been deeply integrated into workflows across a large portion of Fortune 500 companies.

Sualeh represented Pakistan in the International Mathematical Olympiad between 2016 and 2018, later moving on to build AI-focused ventures during his college years.

SpaceX is undergoing a broader transformation, potentially preparing for a historic IPO and expanding beyond space technology into AI systems at scale.

Sualeh’s rise is symbolic of a new generation of builders emerging from anywhere in the world, especially from countries like Pakistan. His story is being framed as proof that world-class tech companies can be built outside traditional Silicon Valley ecosystems.