Child protection officer arrested over alleged sexual assault attempt on 12-year-old girl

UMERKOT – A child protection officer has been taken into custody for allegedly attempting to sexually assault a 12-year-old girl, police officials confirmed.

The incident came to light after a video allegedly showing the misconduct at a tuition center went viral on social media. The accused, identified as Mumtaz Bhatti, was seen in the footage engaging in unethical behavior.

The girl’s brother filed a complaint, and a case of attempted sexual assault has been registered against Bhatti. Police acted swiftly to apprehend the suspect.

Mumtaz Bhatti is employed with the Sindh Social Welfare Department as a child protection officer. Bhatti has claimed that the video circulating online was generated using artificial intelligence.

Authorities are investigating the matter further to determine the authenticity of the footage and the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Earlier, a disturbing incident has been reported from Taxila, where a 14-year-old madrasa student has allegedly been raped by a teacher, prompting police to register a case and start investigation.

According to FIR, the complainant Javed Khan’s son, a Class IX student who was also studying at madrasa located in Gohad Mor, Taxila, returned home on the evening of April 28, 2026, after sexual assault in an abnormal condition.

Upon inquiry by his family, the boy disclosed that the madrasa teacher, identified as Zain Ali, son of Zulfiqar Ahmed, allegedly took him to a room on the rooftop of the madrasa and forcibly sodomised him.

The victim also alleged that the accused threatened him with dire consequences if he disclosed the incident to anyone. After the complaint, police registered a case and initiated an investigation.