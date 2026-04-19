Gold Rates in Pakistan Today – Per Tola Gold, Silver Prices – 19 April 2026

KARACHI – Per Tola Gold Rates in Pakistan stand at Rs506,062 on Sunday as bullion ended the week with more gains in light with global market surge.
10 grams of gold also increased by Rs3,858 to reach Rs433,866. The sudden upward swing intensified volatility in the bullion market, especially after just a day earlier when prices had dropped by Rs3,300 per tola, settling at Rs501,562.
Gold Rates in Pakistan
|Unit
|Latest Price
|Gold Per Tola
|Rs506,062
|Gold 10 Grams
|Rs433,866
|Gold Int’l Per Ounce
|$4,837
|Silver Per Tola
|Rs8,562
International gold prices surged by $45, pushing the rate up to $4,837 per ounce, including a $20 premium. This global momentum has directly fueled the local rally, amplifying the pace of increase in Pakistan’s gold markets.
18, 21 Karat Gold Prices
|Unit
|22K Gold
|21K Gold
|18K Gold
|Per Tola
|463,650
|442,575
|379,350
|Per 1 Gram
|39,751
|37,944
|32,523
|Per 10 Gram
|397,512
|379,443
|325,237
|Per Ounce
|1,126,669
|1,075,457
|921,820
Silver Rates in Pakistan
Silver, often following gold’s trajectory, also joined the upward march. Its price rose by Rs118 per tola, reaching Rs8,562—further highlighting the broader surge in precious metals.
With prices swinging dramatically within days, market watchers are on edge, as uncertainty looms over whether this rally will continue or trigger another sudden reversal.