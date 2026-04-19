Gold Rates in Pakistan Today – Per Tola Gold, Silver Prices – 19 April 2026

KARACHI – Per Tola Gold Rates in Pakistan stand at Rs506,062 on Sunday as bullion ended the week with more gains in light with global market surge.

10 grams of gold also increased by Rs3,858 to reach Rs433,866. The sudden upward swing intensified volatility in the bullion market, especially after just a day earlier when prices had dropped by Rs3,300 per tola, settling at Rs501,562.

Gold Rates in Pakistan

Unit Latest Price Gold Per Tola Rs506,062 Gold 10 Grams Rs433,866 Gold Int’l Per Ounce $4,837 Silver Per Tola Rs8,562

International gold prices surged by $45, pushing the rate up to $4,837 per ounce, including a $20 premium. This global momentum has directly fueled the local rally, amplifying the pace of increase in Pakistan’s gold markets.

18, 21 Karat Gold Prices

Unit 22K Gold 21K Gold 18K Gold Per Tola 463,650 442,575 379,350 Per 1 Gram 39,751 37,944 32,523 Per 10 Gram 397,512 379,443 325,237 Per Ounce 1,126,669 1,075,457 921,820

Silver Rates in Pakistan

Silver, often following gold’s trajectory, also joined the upward march. Its price rose by Rs118 per tola, reaching Rs8,562—further highlighting the broader surge in precious metals.

With prices swinging dramatically within days, market watchers are on edge, as uncertainty looms over whether this rally will continue or trigger another sudden reversal.