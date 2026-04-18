Gold prices move up by Rs4,500 per tola in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – Gold prices in Pakistan rebounded on Saturday in line with rising trend in international market a day after it witnessed a decline.

Data shared by All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association showed per tola gold price surged by Rs4,500 to reach Rs506,062. Similarly, the price of 10 grams of gold rose by Rs3,858, bringing the new rate to Rs433,866.

In the international market, gold prices climbed by $45 per ounce, bringing the global rate to $4,837.

Silver also saw an upward trend, rising by Rs118 per tola to Rs8,562.

The price surge comes amid continued global market movements, affecting both domestic and international rates of precious metals.

A day earlier, per tola gold fell by Rs 3,300 to settle at Rs 501,562 compared to Rs 504,862 on the previous trading day.

Similarly, the price of 10 grams decreased by Rs 2,829 to Rs 430,008 from Rs 432,837.