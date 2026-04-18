Gold Rates in Pakistan Today – Per Tola and 10 Gram Gold Prices – 18 April 2026

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan remained at Rs501,562 per tola for 24-karat gold, amid uncertainity in global markets. The price of 10 grams remained at Rs430,008.

On the international front, gold was trading at $4,792 per ounce, reflecting a downward trend that is now influencing domestic rates in Pakistan.

Gold Rates in Pakistan

Category Unit Price Gold (24K) Per Tola Rs501,562 Gold (24K) 10 Grams Rs430,008 Gold (24K) Per Ounce $4,792 Gold (22K) Per Tola Rs463,372 Gold (21K) Per Tola Rs442,313 Gold (18K) Per Tola Rs379,125 Silver Per Tola Rs8,444

Other gold categories also showed significant pricing: 22-karat gold stood at Rs463,372 per tola, 21-karat at Rs442,313, and 18-karat at Rs379,125—highlighting the broader impact across the bullion market.

Silver Rates in Pakistan

Silver wasn’t spared either, slipping to Rs8,444 per tola after a drop of Rs70 in recent sessions.

Despite a powerful rally at the start of the year, gold has now fallen more than 8% since tensions escalated with Iran on February 28. However, a recent ceasefire between the US and Iran has introduced a new twist. Market analysts believe investors could rush back to gold as a safe-haven asset, potentially triggering another surge in prices in the coming days.

Adding further intrigue, Iran’s Supreme National Security Council has confirmed that talks with the United States are set to begin on April 10 in Islamabad, following the submission of Iran’s proposal through Pakistan. Still, officials have cautioned that these negotiations should not be seen as a definitive end to the conflict.