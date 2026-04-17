Gold Rates in Pakistan Today – Per Tola Gold Price in Karachi, Lahore – 17 April 2026

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan crossed Rs5Lac mark again as bullion remained on roller coaster ride amid uncertainty in international markets.

Per Tola Gold Rate stands at Rs504,862 per tola (24-karat) on April 17, while price of 10 grams also jumped to Rs432,837. On the international front, gold is trading at a staggering $4,825 per ounce, fueling fears that domestic prices could climb even higher in the coming days.

Gold Rates Update

Category Price Gold (Per Tola, 24K) Rs504,862 Gold (10 Grams, 24K) Rs432,837 Gold (Per Ounce) $4,825 Gold (Per Tola, 22K) Rs461,080 Gold (Per Tola, 21K) Rs440,125 Gold (Per Tola, 18K) Rs377,250 Silver (Per Tola) Rs8,514

22-karat gold has reached Rs461,080 per tola, 21-karat stands at Rs440,125, while 18-karat gold is now priced at Rs377,250 per tola, making the precious metal increasingly out of reach for many buyers.

Silver Rates in Pakistan

Silver hasn’t been left behind either, rising by Rs110 to hit Rs8,514 per tola, reflecting a broader surge in precious metals.

Despite a strong rally at the start of the year, gold had previously plunged by over 8% following the outbreak of tensions with Iran on February 28. However, the market is now rebounding fast.

With a fragile ceasefire now in place between the United States and Iran, experts warn that investors could rush back toward gold as a safe haven, potentially triggering another price spike.