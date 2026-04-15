Gold Rates Today in Pakistan – Per Tola Gold Price – 15 April 2026

KARACHI – Per Tola Gold Price in Pakistan touches nearly Rs5Lac amid tweaks in local and international markets.

The price of gold per tola jumped sharply by Rs4,600, reaching Rs499,962, while the rate for 10 grams of gold climbed by Rs3,943 to settle at Rs428,636. This upward trend comes after a decline recorded a day earlier, when gold prices had dropped by Rs1,600 per tola to close at Rs495,362 on Monday.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today

Unit New Price Change Gold Per Tola 499,962 +4,600 Gold 10 Grams 428,636 +3,943 Gold Int’l $4,776 +$46 Silver Per Tola 8,260 +326

In the global market, gold prices also moved higher, increasing by $46 per ounce to reach $4,776.

Silver Rates in Pakistan

Meanwhile, silver prices followed the same trajectory, rising by Rs326 to stand at Rs8,260 per tola.

Market analysts attribute the rise in local gold prices to fluctuations in international rates and currency dynamics, which continue to influence bullion markets in Pakistan.