Rs46b power relief delivered as tariff drops despite rising fuel costs

ISLAMABAD – The Power Division, in a policy statement on the peak relief strategy, said that electricity consumers were provided relief worth Rs46 billion from July to February, while power tariffs decreased by 71 paisa per unit despite rising fuel prices.

According to the spokesperson, this relief was made possible through system reforms, relief packages, implementation of the merit order, and improved planning. The use of low-cost energy sources and efficient utilization of production capacity also helped reduce costs.

The statement noted that electricity generation in the country is currently stable, with sufficient capacity to meet demand. However, increased consumption during peak hours remains a major challenge, as reliance on expensive fuels could significantly raise electricity prices.

The spokesperson added that load management of approximately 2.25 hours daily will be carried out between 5pm and 1am to reduce the use of costly fuels and prevent price hikes. This step could help avoid an increase of around Rs3 per unit.

He further said that on the Prime Minister’s directives, 80 MMCFD of local gas has been supplied to power plants, helping prevent an increase of 80 paisa per unit. Without timely measures, electricity tariffs could have risen by Rs5 to Rs6 per unit.

The spokesperson also stated that DISCOs have been instructed to share load-shedding schedules with consumers, while timely closure of commercial markets could also help reduce electricity demand. The government aims to provide relief to the public despite global challenges.